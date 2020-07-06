https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/07/06/the-morning-briefing-trumps-mt-rushmore-speech-is-what-weve-all-been-waiting-for-n607533

Thank You, President Trump

Independence Day happened in this weirdest of years and — just when you needed him to — the president of these United States showed up and did his thing.

Donald J. Trump — the greatest president since Ronald W. Reagan — showed up to Mt. Rushmore to deliver a speech that his supporters desperately needed.

I wrote a column just a couple of days ago wondering if President Trump actually wanted to win this election. After what I saw this weekend I would have to say yes. Emphatically.

I had been lamenting the fact that Trump wasn’t using the power of incumbency thus far. Standing in front of Mt. Rushmore while jets streamed overhead kind of changed that.

This moment was brilliant. The Trump faithful have been waiting for him to bust out. Yes, he has been forced to be calmer because of the plague but he has been a little too cautious. He finally delivered here.

If this election is going to turn on a dime, then this is that dime. Trump came out swinging for the fences with this speech and cleared all of the fences. He finally got the word that it was time to win this thing.

This speech, with a literally monumental backdrop, was magnificently timed. I may not trust the people around him, but I do trust Trump’s instincts.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

We move in a lot of directions now. I’m not moving away from this president.

Happy Birthday and Stuff

A look at pictures of the @DalaiLama as he celebrates his 85th birthday, with images from @reuterspictures photographers over the years pic.twitter.com/HrNhZL8Chu — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2020

PJM Linktank

This is on the officials who have allowed this to go on. Cops Re-Thinking Protest Rules After Car Driven by Black Man Kills White Seattle BLM Freeway Blocker

Tell it to Tojo: Protesters Scream ‘America Was Never Great’ as They Burn the Flag at the White House

Iran Hints at Cyber Attack on Centrifuge Production Facility

WATCH: Antifa Rioters Throw Bricks, Mortars, M-80s at Police as Portland Descends Into a War Zone

De Blasio Called ‘Atrocious’ by Former NYPD Commissioner

Hundreds of Scientists Warn of ‘Airborne Transmission’ of Coronavirus

Say Their Names: 20 People Killed in the George Floyd Riots

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot: ‘We’re Making Progress’ After 13 Bodies Lie Dead in the Street

Left-Leaning Media Celebrates as American Pride Hits Lowest on Record on Fourth of July

CNN Trashed Mount Rushmore During Trump Visit, But Praised It During Obama Visit

Eviction Crisis Threatens Tenants, Landlords, and Building Owners

Which they get away with because we’re still free. DISGUSTING: Celebs and Socialists Level Expletive-Laden Jabs at the Fourth of July

Contractor Outraged After Northam Removes American Flag: ‘Stop Letting the Inmates Run the Asylum!’

Descendants of Frederick Douglass Read From One of the Greatest Speeches in American History

Greatest. Trolling. Ever. Trump Hits Back at Statue Destroyers by Creating a ‘National Garden of American Heroes’

[Graphic Video] Seattle Protesters Find Out the Hard Way That It’s Not Safe to Block Freeways at Night

Trump Defends America’s Heritage on the Fourth of July, New York Times Loses Its Mind

The Fourth of July Is a Call to Action

GLORIOUS. CA Governor to People: No Fireworks! People: Watch This

Wait Until 2020 Tammy Duckworth Hears What 2015 Tammy Duckworth Thought About Mount Rushmore

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 49: Kurt Schlichter Pimps His Newest Book

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 23: The War on Pedophiles and Gypsy Moths Begins

Bush 43 Alumni Supporting Biden Have Turned Their Backs on Conservatism

VIP Gold

CBP Arrests 21 From Two Smuggling Boats Along California Coast

Michigan COVID Deaths Drop yet Gov. Whitmer Issues More Lockdowns

From the Mothership and Beyond

Schlichter: GOP Saps Need to Quit Being Idiots

If Cher Could Turn Back Time, Maybe She Wouldn’t Post This Stupid Tweet

WATCH: MSNBC Guest Makes an Asinine Argument In Favor of George Floyd Looters

Tulsa Police Sergeant Killed When Nonlethal Force Returned with Gunfire

Baltimore Protestors Toppled a Christopher Columbus Statue But Their Next Move Took Things to a New Level

It’s on. Kanye West Announces Run for President in 2020

Sen. Tammy Duckworth: Trump Spent His Entire Mt. Rushmore Speech ‘Talking About Dead Confederates’

He’s a crappy quarterback, so there’s that. Kaepernick Is Wanting the Rage Mob to Cancel the 4th of July

‘America Was Never Great!’: Communists Burn American Flags Outside of the White House on 4th of July

How Did the Liberal Media Cover July Fourth? It Can Be Summed Up in Three Words.

CNN Actually Made an ‘Outrageous’ Claims List About Trump’s Mt. Rushmore Speech…And It’s a Trainwreck

Kanye West Announces Run for President in 2020

NZ Will Take Guns From Citizens, But Not Gangs

Best Guns For Alien Invasion

Over a Thousand Antifa Terrorists Riot in Portland Again, Attack Businesses, Police, Famous Oregon Trail Statue

VIDEO: All The Karen’s Heads Explode Over July 4th Michigan Beach Party.

Terry Crews Declares He’ll ‘Die on This Hill,’ Uniting With ‘Good People, No Matter the Race, Creed or Ideology’

So. Much. Popcorn. Rose McGowan Goes After Bill Clinton: Following Ghislaine Maxwell’s Arrest, It’s Time for Authorities to Take Him In

[WATCH] This British Expat Will Make You Proud to Be American this Weekend

CNN’s S.E. Cupp Gives a 4th of July Message That Leaves the Internet Face Palming

Susan Rice Defends VP Qualifications

‘Sharpiegate’: Melania Trump’s 4th Of July Celebration Dress Heckled, Backfires As You Knew It Would

Does Ghislaine Maxwell Have An Easy Out On All The Epstein Charges?

‘They say black lives matter’: An 8-year-old girl was killed by an armed mob in Atlanta and why isn’t it the top story in America?

At the Brickyard 400 a Trump 2020 NASCAR is racing and bringing out the venom from the left

‘Dear Democrats’: Kevin McCarthy has 11 words for Dems who claim they are going to save America

Bee Me

State Governor Mandates Everyone Wear Snorkels In Case They Fall In A Pool https://t.co/bIRASZYSCV — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 4, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

