Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host for Sheila Liaugminas’ A Closer Look on Relevant Radio® from 6-7 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Will the US Navy court-martial an officer for going to church? First Liberty’s Mike Berry reports on the case of Major Daniel Schultz, whose naval command ordered officers not to attend religious services. The same order allowed personnel to attend protests and use mass transit, and Major Schultz saw this as an illegal order.

I’ll review today’s Supreme Court decision in Chiafalo and take calls on the “faithless electors” phenomenon.

Will a lawsuit prevent Title IX reforms to speech restrictions on campus from taking effect? Nicole Neily from Speech First discusses the lawsuit and what’s at stake on college campuses — and from there to the rest of the country.

We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149.

