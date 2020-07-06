https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-bubba-wallace-noose-tweets

President Donald Trump fired off a tweet critical of Bubba Wallace and the controversy over a rope noose found at his garage, and Wallace responded immediately.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” the president tweeted Monday morning.

“That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” he added.

Wallace is the only African-American driver in NASCAR, and he made headlines when he called for the banning of Confederate flags at all NASCAR events. Another controversy flared up when the FBI concluded that there was no hate crime in a rope tied into a noose found at Wallace’s garage. They noted that the rope had been present at that garage months before Wallace was assigned to it.

Wallace responded to the president with his own statement on Twitter.

“To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps,” he tweeted.

He posted a screenshot of his full statement:

Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others. You have to be prepared for that. You don’t learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal. I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can’t do something! God put us all here for a reason. Find that reason and be proud of it and work your tails off every day towards it! All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights! Last thing, always deal with the hate being thrown at you with LOVE! Love over hate every day. Love should some naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS. Love wins

NASCAR also responded to the president with a statement in support of Wallace.

“We are proud to have @BubbaWallace in the NASCAR family and we commend his courage and leadership,” the statement read. “NASCAR continues to stand tall with Bubba, our competitors and everyone who makes our sport welcoming and inclusive for all racing fans.”

