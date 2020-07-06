https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-shotgun-blasts-attacks-violent-criminal-mobs-bubba-wallace-hoax-democratic-media-fails

President Trump started off the post-Fourth of July week with a bang, shotgun blasting out attacks on his various political enemies, among them the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, big city Democrats, the Trump-loathing media, and “violent, criminal mobs” toppling statues and “occupying” cities. The tweet-happy president even took aim at NASCAR for its Confederate flag decision and Bubba Wallace for promoting what Trump labeled a “hoax.”

Trump started off his series of rapid-fire tweets with some good financial news flanked by a warning about the damage “Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats and Corrupt Joe Biden” could do if they are allowed to gain control of the government in November.

“If you want your 401k’s and Stocks, which are getting close to an all time high (NASDAQ is already there), to disintegrate and disappear, vote for the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats and Corrupt Joe Biden. Massive Tax Hikes – They will make you very poor, FAST!” Trump wrote Monday morning (posts below).

Trump followed that up with a swipe at the source of the COVID-19 pandemic. “China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World!” he tweeted.

Next up for rebuke was Wallace, who made headlines after he was informed by NASCAR that a “noose” was hanging in his garage. After a massive show of support for the African-American driver by NASCAR, an investigation that included some 15 FBI agents determined that it was just a garage pull rope “fashioned like a noose” that had been there since last fall, long before Wallace’s team was using the garage. In his tweet, Trump suggested the whole thing was a “hoax.”

“Has [Bubba Wallace] apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers [and] officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, [and] were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” Trump asked. “That [and] Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!” he added in apparent reference to NASCAR’s decision to ban Confederate flags, a part of a larger movement to remove statues and monuments to the Confederacy which has morphed into a campaign against the Founding Fathers and other non-Confederate figures from American history.

Trump then retweeted a swipe at the “Fake News Media” for its coronavirus coverage, tweeting: “New China Virus Cases up (because of massive testing), deaths are down, ‘low and steady’. The Fake News Media should report this and also, that new job numbers are setting records!”

He then tore into Democrats’ sanctuary policies. “New York City and Chicago play the Sanctuary City card, where criminals are protected. Perhaps they will have to start changing their ways (and thinking!).”

And Trump wasn’t quite done. He wrapped up the series of bludgeoning posts by quoting acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf blasting the protests-turned-riots, a mess he laid at the feet of Democratic political leaders: “This is no longer about peaceful protesting, this is about angry, violent, criminal mobs taking over certain (Democrat run) cities. It is a lack of political leadership in that city.”

Following his fiery posts, Trump did offer some unadulterated good news Monday. “NASDAQ HITS ALL TIME HIGH!” he cheered.

For those keeping track, so far Twitter hasn’t censored any of the president’s combative early morning posts. Trump’s tweets below:

If you want your 401k’s and Stocks, which are getting close to an all time high (NASDAQ is already there), to disintegrate and disappear, vote for the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats and Corrupt Joe Biden. Massive Tax Hikes – They will make you very poor, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

China has caused great damage to the United States and the rest of the World! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

New China Virus Cases up (because of massive testing), deaths are down, “low and steady”. The Fake News Media should report this and also, that new job numbers are setting records! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

New York City and Chicago play the Sanctuary City card, where criminals are protected. Perhaps they will have to start changing their ways (and thinking!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

“This is no longer about peaceful protesting, this is about angry, violent, criminal mobs taking over certain (Democrat run) cities. It is a lack of political leadership in that city.” Chad Wolf @DHSgov @foxandfriends @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

NASDAQ HITS ALL TIME HIGH! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

