The United Nations flagged Monday it is ready for the world to shrug off its cares and woes and consider a holiday in Iran.

To that end, the globalist organization is boosting tourism cooperation with the Islamic Republic, making its announcement on the same day Tehran reported its highest number of deaths from the coronavirus within a 24-hour period.

Speaking in an interview with the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), a representive of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) pointed to the details of this plan and promised, “in order to compile National Tourism Development Plan, UNESCO is ready to continue its cooperation and interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Within the framework of the joint tourism development project, UNESCO is to coordinate between international advisors and financial providers, while the project will draw on cooperation from U.N. World Tourism Organization on technical issues.

IRNA reported the decision of the U.N. to continue joint cooperation for fulfilling a project entitled “Compiling National Tourism Development Plan” in the current year, which had been halted due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Now that plan is moving ahead.

The news came as Iran recorded its highest number of deaths from coronavirus within a 24-hour period, official health ministry figures showed.

The 163 deaths reported on Sunday exceeded the previous record from last Monday, when the health ministry reported 162 deaths in a day.

With the 160 new deaths included, the country’s total coronavirus death toll mounted to 11,731.

