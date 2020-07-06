https://www.dailywire.com/news/viral-video-atlanta-man-scolds-blm-after-8-year-old-killed-if-this-were-a-white-police-officer

In a video that quickly went viral, an Atlanta man scolded the Black Lives Matter movement and its media supporters for not having nearly the same amount of outrage over the death of an 8-year-old girl at the hands of protesters this past weekend as they would have if a white police officer had killed a black man.

Interrupting a media report, the man scolded black leaders and those heading the Black Lives Matter movement for not rioting in response to the horrific shooting of an 8-year-old girl near the site where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

“If this was a white police officer gunning down three blacks and injuring four, Wilson High School would be set on fire and every black leader, every community leader, would be up here,” the man angrily told reporters. “Black Lives Matter, hands up. Blacks have murdered other blacks every 32 hours since June. I’ve been in this town all my life, I’m 56 years old, I am afraid of being shot and gunned down by a black man.”

“Again if this was a white police officer shooting and killing three blacks, people will be out here, the school will be on fire, people will be coming forward saying, ‘I saw this white police officer,’” he continued. “But because it’s black on black crime, it’s socially acceptable for blacks not to talk to The police. It is appalling. Every 32 hours since June, blacks have been murdering blacks, and you all have to do a better job.”

The man stormed off, leaving reporters speechless.

This man’s message to marxist-led #BlackLivesMatter will never be aired on CNN.pic.twitter.com/JHbSdzQVZ7 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 6, 2020

As reported by The Daily Wire, 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed near a protester “occupied zone” that sprang up in the wake of the Rayshard Brooks killing:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has ordered a Black Lives Matter “occupied zone” around a downtown Wendy’s — the site where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed in an encounter with cops last month — dismantled and cleared after an 8-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by protesters Sunday. The young girl, Secoriea Turner, was killed when her mother exited the freeway and turned into a parking lot playing host to the “occupied” protest similar to the one that cropped up in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early in June. Protesters reportedly swarmed the woman’s vehicle and fired a number of shots at the family, hitting Secoriea. Just hours after that incident, police returned to the “occupied” zone to investigate yet another shooting, this one involving a group of adult males. Three people were wounded in that exchange of gunfire, a local Fox affiliate reports, and one person was killed.

In Chicago over the weekend, the city saw two mass shootings in just 24 hours, leaving two children dead – a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers with the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member .

