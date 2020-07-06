https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/walt-disney-signs-colin-kaepernick-first-look-deal-weekend-calls-independence-day-celebration-white-supremacy/

Nike Spokesman Colin Kaepernick crapped all over America again this Independence Day.

On the Fourth of July in 2019, millionaire African-American Nike brand ambassador and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick posted a pre-Civil War quote by Frederick Douglass, accompanied by a graphic video, that attacks the United States as the worst nation in the history of the world.

This year Colin Kaepernick doubled down on his hatred for America.

Colin Kaepernick went a step further this year calling Independence Day a “celebration of white supremacy.”

Kaepernick: Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all.

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

On Monday Disney announced it signed a deal with the America-hater.

What a sad sign of our times.

Marxist idiots are rewarded and police are demonized.

Oh, and white-hating racist Jemele Hill will work with him on the project.

Yahoo.com reported:

The Walt Disney Company has signed a first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick and his production arm, Ra Vision Media. The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and per ESPN “provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.” The deal encompasses multiple Disney platforms including ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated, the company’s website focused on sports and culture. The first project in development as part of this deal is an ESPN-produced docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey. Using extensive new interviews and a never-before-seen archive that documents his last five years, Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective. Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell will executive produce for ESPN. Former ESPN staffer Jemele Hill will also be a producer.

