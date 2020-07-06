https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/washington-post-says-washington-lee-university-must-change-name-washington-perpetrated-racial-terror-washington-post/

Nearly three years ago in August 2017 President Trump warned that Democrats will soon be taking down Washington and Jefferson statues.

Trump called it.

President Trump: George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner? So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to now take down, excuse me. Are we going to take down statues of George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? OK, good. Are we going to take down his statue because he was a major slave owner? Now, are we going to take down his statue?

Trump was right.

The leftist mob tore down a Thomas Jefferson statue at Jefferson High School in Portland in June.

Leftists have defaced several Washington and even Lincoln statues across the country.

Now this…

The Washington Post tweeted out on July 4th that George Washington “perpetrated racial terror.”

The pundits at the Post are calling on Washington and Lee University to change its name.

Via Vince Coglianese

But what about the WASHINGTON Post?

When are they going to change their name?

Quit lecturing and start leading you leftist hacks!

