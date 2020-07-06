https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/watch-blm-invade-christian-church-service/

“Black Lives Matter” Painted on street leading to the White House

Black Lives Matter rioters have burned stores, destroyed vehicles, toppled statues and occupied police stations.

Now they’ve targeted Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York, after the church held a giveaway of an AR-15 rifle.

The rioters were outside the building shouting, “This is what democracy looks like!”

They also confronted those entering the church building:

And they even were inside the service, littering the air with profanity.

