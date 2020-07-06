https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/watch-blm-invade-christian-church-service/

Black Lives Matter rioters have burned stores, destroyed vehicles, toppled statues and occupied police stations.

Now they’ve targeted Grace Baptist Church in Troy, New York, after the church held a giveaway of an AR-15 rifle.

The rioters were outside the building shouting, “This is what democracy looks like!”

Grace Baptist Church (@Realgbctroyny) in Troy, New York had an angry mob chanting “This is what democracy looks like!” at their door steps this morning. The group had allegedly assembled to protest the church’s AR-15 giveaway – among other complaints. pic.twitter.com/M0OaXmVu8x — Young Patriot Jones (@FreeStateOJones) June 28, 2020

TRENDING: Outrage! Environmental Court seizes people’s homes based on ‘hearsay’

They also confronted those entering the church building:

Violent left targets blacks attending church. https://t.co/xKJMIM3SMX — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) July 6, 2020

And they even were inside the service, littering the air with profanity.

“Peaceful” protestors disrupt church service with profanity and violence while pastor gives the gospel message. Troy, NY 2020. pic.twitter.com/So60dvHMCi — Grace Baptist Church (@realgbctroyny) July 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

