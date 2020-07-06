http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G7vliOT9Ws4/

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) unleashed her first Senate campaign ad of the 2020 cycle on Monday, charging that America needs to revitalize American manufacturing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ernst — a former battalion commander and retired lieutenant colonel — unveiled her ad, “All Over,” which discussed her role in keeping the military supply chain secure while enlisted in Iraq. She said America relied too much on China for its supply chain needs and that, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the country needs to bring its manufacturing home.

Ernst said in the video:

We drove our trucks all over Baghdad, through terror cells and IEDs. But we kept the supply chain going, because American lives counted on it.

Today, we face a different supply chain threat.

We rely on Communist China for far too much, from technology to medicine. So I’m fighting to bring it home.

I’m Joni Ernst. I approve this message because saving America, starts with made in America.

Brendan Conley, the communications director for Ernst’s Senate campaign, said in a statement on Monday that Ernst’s knowledge as a military logistics expert makes her the only candidate capable to bring manufacturing back to the United States. Ernst hopes to defeat Iowa Senate Democrat candidate Theresa Greenfield during the 2020 elections. Conley said, “As a military logistics expert, Joni Ernst led countless convoys through Kuwait and Iraq to keep our troops supplied. Joni is the only candidate in the race with the leadership and know-how to reduce our dependence on China and bring our supply chain back home to the U.S.” “While Joni and President Trump remain tough on China, Theresa Greenfield’s silence continues to show just how unprepared she is to lead at this critical moment,” Conely added. Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

