At Monday’s White House Press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany, disgusted with the flurry of questions from reporters that ignored violence around the country and instead focused on the Confederate flag, finally had had enough. Concluding the briefing, she said levelly:

Finally, I’d end with this: I was asked probably twelve questions about the Confederate flag. This president’s focused on action. I’m a little dismayed that I didn’t receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn’t receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week and over the last seven days, shootings skyrocket by 142%. Not one question. I didn’t receive one question about five children who were killed. And I’ll leave you with this remark by a dad; it broke my heart. A dad of an eight-year-old lost in Atlanta this weekend: “They say Black Lives Matter? You killed a child; she didn’t do nothing to nobody,” was his quote. We need to be focused on securing our streets; making sure no lives were lost, because all black lives matter. That of David Dorn and that of this eight-year-old girl.

McEnany wasn’t making anything up about the number of relentless questions regarding the Confederate flag. Here are some of the questions that were fired at her:

1. Why is the president so supportive of flying the Confederate flag?

2. Does he believe NASCAR should fly the Confederate flag and why don’t they fly it here?

3. What is the president’s position? Does he think NASCAR made a mistake by banning the Confederate flag?

4. Let’s drill down on the Confederate flag. Does he think it was a mistake for NASCAR to ban it?

5. Does he think NASCAR’s ratings are down because they banned the Confederate flag?

6. Does he think his supporters should not take the flag to Trump rallies?

7. Has he considered banning the Confederate flag from Trump rallies?

8. You were saying we were taking the tweet out of context, but this is what he (Trump) tweeted: “Has Bubba Wallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his die, & were wiling to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another hoax? That & flag decision has caused lowest ratings ever.” How are we misinterpreting that?

9. On the Confederate part, why would the president not praise NASCAR for removing the Confederate flag, particularly given the history of that flag, the symbol that it has for African-Americans, and also what it represents in terms of just the treasonous acts and the insurrection against the republic?

10. What exactly does the president see as positive or uniting about the Confederate flag?

11. You’ve said there’s no opinion on the Confederate flag. Why can’t this White House unambiguously state whether or not it supports displays of he Confederate flag?

12. And what about making a statement on the Confederate flag? Are we capable of doing that?

