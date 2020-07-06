https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/woke-prince-harry-meghan-markle-blast-uncomfortable-past-commonwealth-video/

This was awkward.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blasted the “uncomfortable” history of the Commonwealth in a newly released July 1 video call with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust about the Marxist Black Lives Matter movement taking the world by storm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the world cannot move forward until it “rights the wrongs” of the Commonwealth’s past.

So woke!

“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done,” he said, explaining institutional racism still exists “because someone, somewhere, is benefiting from it”.

Meghan Markle, who is half black, said she has had personal experience of racism and added that, “we’re going to have the be a little uncomfortable right now” so the world can “push through” to “get to the other side.”

“Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing – which is a fundamental human right and that’s what we’re talking about here,” Markle added.

Between Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Monarchy isn’t having a good week.

WATCH:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said we must all acknowledge the “uncomfortable” past of the Commonwealth. The Duke of Sussex said “it’s not going to be easy” but “it needs to be done”. Read more: https://t.co/KjTLfllgVG pic.twitter.com/0tYkP9hPfa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 6, 2020

