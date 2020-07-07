http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Lq0c2g_gwzY/

Watch Now: Fantasy Reaction: Patrick Mahomes Signs Reported 10-Year Extension With Chiefs ( 6:34 )

Major League Baseball may boast the majority of sports’ biggest all-time contracts, but the NFL now owns the single largest deal in all of sports, thanks to Patrick Mahomes’ reported 10-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports, the reigning Super Bowl MVP will have a contract specifically designed to reward him with a percentage of his team’s salary cap — a first in league history. Aside from that feature, he’s already set to earn at least the most of any athlete in all of professional sports, or up to $503 million over the next 12 years, the full duration of his deal.

And, again, that’s the bare minimum that he’ll earn through 2031, according to ESPN. Assuming the NFL salary cap eventually rises in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, Mahomes could easily rake in millions more, easily making him the highest-paid player in American football history — and an outlier considering so many of sports’ biggest earners happen to play baseball.

Here, we offer a look at the top 10 largest contracts in all of sports now that Mahomes has been paid (with a capital “P”):

Athlete Sport Contract Total Contract Terms Average Patrick Mahomes Football $503 million 10 years $50.3M per year Mike Trout Baseball $426 million 12 years $35.5M per year Canelo Álvarez Boxing $365 million 11 fights $33.2M per fight Bryce Harper Baseball $330 million 13 years $25.3M per year Giancarlo Stanton Baseball $325 million 13 years $25M per year Gerrit Cole Baseball $324 million 9 years $36M per year Manny Machado Baseball $300 million 10 years $30M per year Nolan Arenado Baseball $260 million 8 years $32.5M per year Miguel Cabrera Baseball $248 million 8 years $31M per year Anthony Rendon Baseball $245 million 7 years $35M per year

The most glaring takeaway is that baseball still owns the money game. Eight of the 10 largest contracts in sports belong to MLB players, the most handsomely paid of which is Trout, whose 12-year agreement was the first to top Canelo Álvarez’s $365 million haul. Giancarlo Stanton’s 13-year agreement with the Miami Marlins back in 2014 previously had him atop the MLB list, but both Bryce Harper and Trout have since eclipsed Stanton’s $325M mark.

If you were to break it down specifically by average amount of money made per year, more basketball contracts — like James Harden’s $228-million pact — would be present. For example, Stephen Curry’s $201 million contract wouldn’t qualify for this list since it clocks in at $44 million less than Anthony Rendon’s deal in terms of total value, but if you look at how much Curry makes per season as opposed to Rendon, the Golden State Warriors star has an obvious upper hand with a per-year average of roughly $15 million more.

All of this speaks volumes about how unprecedented Mahomes’ 10-year extension with K.C. really is. Because while no other NFL players are represented here (Matt Ryan, with the Atlanta Falcons, comes closest with a $150M deal), Mahomes doesn’t own just the biggest total-value contract after his lucrative deal. His average annual salary is also likely to top the list, making him both the highest-paid athlete in terms of total money and per-year earnings.