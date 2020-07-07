https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NASCAR-Confederate-flag-race/2020/07/07/id/976022

Most NASCAR fans support the recently implemented ban on Confederate flags from events, the Daily Caller reports.

A large majority of NASCAR fans under the age of 40 support the flag ban, according to a study from the Performance Research and Full Circle Research.

Poll results show:

76% of NASCAR fans under the age of 40 say they support the decision to ban the Confederate flag from NASCAR events and properties.

53% of fans older than 40 say they support the flag ban.

NASCAR made the flag decision last month amid nationwide calls for racial justice.

