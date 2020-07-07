http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/YBARnk9gZsM/a-new-low-in-higher-education.php

Marquette University is a ridiculously left-wing institution, but this, from the College Fix, is appalling. An incoming freshman may have her acceptance revoked because she is a Trump supporter:

Soon to be Marquette University freshman Samantha Pfefferle has yet to even step foot on campus, yet she said she is already facing possible dismissal from the school. The threat to cancel Pfefferle’s admission came after she posted a video to her account on the popular social media site TikTok showing her support for President Donald Trump.

This is the offending video:

Pfefferle has gotten death threats from Marquette students–no surprise there–and the school’s administration has threatened to revoke her acceptance:

Pfefferle explained that following the TikTok, she was contacted by Brian Troyer, dean of undergraduate admissions at Marquette, who she said told her her acceptance to the school was far from certain. “[He] had the heart to tell me I wasn’t a student,” Pfefferle said. “This means that my classification is still in limbo and is currently being decided by the administration. I have been accepted, I paid for my housing, I have my roommates, I even have a complete class schedule. If that doesn’t make me a student, what does?” Some Marquette administrators also asked Pfefferle a series of questions meant to judge her morals, she said. “They also asked me hypothetical questions regarding Dreamers,” she said. “How would I respond if a Dreamer who lived down the hall from me came up to me and told me she didn’t feel safe or comfortable with my views and me being on campus. They also asked me if they thought there was anything I could do to improve my image on campus. They proceeded to ask if I was comfortable with the reputation I have established for myself. The assistant dean asked if I put any thought into the response I would be getting from my videos.”

A spokeswoman for the university confirmed that “the admissions team did recently have a conversation with incoming freshman Samantha Pfefferle about statements made on her social media accounts.”

This girl is way too good for Marquette. Hillsdale should offer her a full scholarship. President Trump has often said that the fake news press is an enemy of the people. Most of our colleges and universities are enemies of the people, too.

