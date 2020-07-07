https://www.theepochtimes.com/active-shooter-reported-at-us-marine-base-in-twentynine-palms_3415237.html

An active shooter was reported at a U.S. Marine base in Twentynine Palms, California, the Marines said. There are conflicting reports about a suspect being taken into custody.

The Marine Corps said that it couldn’t confirm reports that a suspect was apprehended.

“Military police responded to reports of gunshots at approximately 0630 and cordoned the area. We cannot confirm a suspect in custody at this time,” the Marines said on Twitter.

It’s also not clear if there were any injuries.

Capt. Joseph Butterfield, a Marines spokesman, told Stars and Stripes that “initial reporting indicates no injuries,” and he also couldn’t confirm there was a suspect in custody.

A spokesperson for the base told KESQ and Fox11 in Los Angeles that a suspect was arrested but provided no details.

However, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told ABC7: “It’s my understanding there is an incident they are working (they tell me it’s not an active shooter) and they are not requesting our assistance.”

The U.S. Marines, in a post on Twitter, wrote earlier that “we are aware of reports of an active shooter at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center – Twentynine Palms.”

Twentynine Palms is a city located in San Bernardino County, California. It’s about 150 miles east of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert.

The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, meanwhile, is the largest Marine Corps base in the world.

