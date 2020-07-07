https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/angry-lesbians-release-america-hating-remake-lee-greenwoods-classic-4th-july-video/

On the 4th of July this year two angry lesbians released their revised anti-American version of Lee Greenwood’s American classic, “God Bless the USA.”

The singing duo titled their screed “I’m ashamed to be an American” where they sing about their hatred of America and flip off the camera.

The two women say not all are free in America.

It’s not clear what century their speaking of.

The two then end with a fist in the air.

The women posted this on Independence Day.

Two self hating white chicks sing: “I’m ashamed to be an American, where not all folks are free” Really? Who isn’t free? If you choose to be a criminal and get locked up or worse, you are free to do so. pic.twitter.com/gY3MY4DzMT — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) July 5, 2020

The TikTok user Charlotte Griffith or “Midwestqueer” later deleted all of her videos.

Brandon Tatum destroyed the two idiots.

