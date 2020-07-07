https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-posting-videos-social-media-smash-windshields-assault-drivers-will-not-obey-street-protests/

Antifa is posting videos online on how you can smash windshields, cut seatbelts and drag people from their vehicles.

This antifa member says its necessary when Americans don’t stop and wait during their street protests.

There is NOTHING about this group that is civil or lawful.

Sick woman.
