Antifa is posting videos online on how you can smash windshields, cut seatbelts and drag people from their vehicles.

This antifa member says its necessary when Americans don’t stop and wait during their street protests.

There is NOTHING about this group that is civil or lawful.

What she meant was…. “i’ve seen some cars getting away when protesters tried to stop them, here’s a tool which should hopefully smash their window and cut their seatbelt so we can drag them out and give them a beat down” problem solved 🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UtVqCLAHvX — Antifa Public Watch (@antifa_public) July 7, 2020

Sick woman.

It’s unlikely the manufacturer did not intend for its product to be used by criminals.

@resqmeinc This looks like your tool that Antifa is promoting to break car windows/cut seatbelts so they drag innocent people out of their vehicles and assault them. Any response? https://t.co/eeOr3RHw2Y — Chandler Kenilworth (@ChandlerKenil) July 7, 2020

