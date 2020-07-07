https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/keisha-lance-bottoms-atlanta-mayor-kemp/2020/07/07/id/976074

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tuesday said she disagrees with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order about the surge of violence in her community, and about his plans to send National Guard troops to city streets, and called the combination of the spread of coronavirus and concerns about police brutality are “the perfect storm of distress.” for the United States.

Bottoms, who announced on Monday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, also told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she thinks the Republican governor’s reopening plan for the state is too aggressive.

“People are obviously anxious and even angry about COVID-19,” Bottoms said. “I think that the rhetoric that comes out of the White House doesn’t help it at all, it doesn’t give people much hope. I think that it’s all converging together and we’re seeing it happen and spill out onto the streets in Atlanta.”

Kemp declared a state of emergency Monday, along with an executive order that authorizes the deployment of up to 1,000 National Guard troops to Atlanta after violence in the city resulted in the death of an 8-year-old girl, who was shot and killed near a burned-out Wendy’s restaurant where police killed Rayshard Brooks in June.

Meanwhile, Bottoms on Tuesday said that so far, her only possible symptom of the virus is “the same headache that I have during stressful times and allergy season.”

She added that doctors told her she had a “low positive” test that meant she was either at the beginning of the end of her infection and that one of her children also has tested positive.

The mayor has been named as one of the potential contenders for presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

