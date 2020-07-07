https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/atlanta-mayor-keisha-bottoms-tests-positive-covid-19-marching-black-lives-matter-militants/

Keisha Bottoms

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced late Monday evening that she tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” the mayor wrote. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

The Mayor said during an interview with CNN that her husband and one of her children also tested positive for the virus.

Keisha Bottoms marched with Black Lives Matter militants on June 4.

She was wearing a mask and the media tells us that protesting with BLM is safe so how did she get infected with COVID-19?

WATCH:

