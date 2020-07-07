https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ben-stein-recovery-covid19/2020/07/07/id/976148

The economy looked in rough shape several weeks ago as the coronavirus pandemic forced closures of restaurants and retail establishments nationwide, but with almost 7.5 million jobs added in the past two months, economist Ben Stein has nothing but praise for the Trump administration’s work.

“I don’t think there is a comparable example in U.S. history, or maybe in any country’s history, of a crisis in economics being handled so adroitly,” Stein said Tuesday on Newsmax TV. “They have done it brilliantly.”

Stein said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and President Donald Trump himself have learned from the mistakes made after the stock market crash of 1929 and the Great Recession of 2008.

“We have learned from them, and we’ve done the opposite,” Stein told Greg Kelly, host of “Greg Kelly Reports.” “They could not have improved upon what they’ve done. It is just brilliant. I mean it is perfection.”

Stein said he’s talked to people in the medical community who tell him they expect a vaccine or treatment soon, and, barring that, herd immunity. There may be bumps along the way, but “we will be OK for the long run,” Stein said.

