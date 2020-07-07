https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/black-lawmaker-calls-party-biden-change-name/

By Benjamin Nichols

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Democratic lawmaker who endorsed President Trump over presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is now calling for the Democratic Party to be renamed because of what he calls its racist past.

In a video last week, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones critiqued his fellow Democrats and those on the left for “unlawfully tearing down statues and removing monuments and changing the name of streets and buildings because they feel it’s associated with racism, bigotry, and the Confederacy.”

“Wasn’t it Democrats who opposed the freedom of slavery and wanted to keep slaves,” Jones asked, “Wasn’t it the Democrats who started the Ku Klux Klan?”

TRENDING: ‘What on earth is this?!’ Store chain apologizes for promoting child porn

In the video below, Jones says “it was mostly Democrats who opposed the Voters Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.”

Jones called on the Democratic National Convention to make its “number one platform that they will disband and change the Democratic Party.”

WATCH:

[embedded content]

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

