https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-goon-punches-black-trump-supporter-face-gets-arrested-dc-police-video/

A Black Lives Matter goon was arrested in DC on Tuesday for punching a supporter of President Donald Trump in the face.

The incident took place near the White House in the newly named “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Leader Toronto Believes White People are Subhuman, Calls Them ‘Genetic Defects’ – Begs ‘Allah’ to Help Her ‘Not Kill White Folks’

The situation became even more tense following the violence, as the leftist became enraged at the police for arresting the man.

One of the leftist militants accused a police officer of having a “Hitler mustache,” though it clearly was not.

“Things are getting hostile at BLM plaza,” Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura reported.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...