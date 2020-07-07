https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/black-lives-matter-goon-punches-black-trump-supporter-face-gets-arrested-dc-police-video/

A Black Lives Matter goon was arrested in DC on Tuesday for punching a supporter of President Donald Trump in the face.

The incident took place near the White House in the newly named “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

Breaking – #BLM protester punches Trump supporter in the face then is immediately arrested. Things are getting hostile at BLM plaza. Stay tuned for more updates on the ground pic.twitter.com/wL5fPF7z7P — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 7, 2020

The situation became even more tense following the violence, as the leftist became enraged at the police for arresting the man.

Protesters angry at police that a #BLM protester was arrested after assaulting a Trump supporter here on #BLM plaza moments ago pic.twitter.com/aiPNADapCC — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 7, 2020

One of the leftist militants accused a police officer of having a “Hitler mustache,” though it clearly was not.

“F*** you and your Hitler mustache” protesters yells to DC police after a #BLM protester was arrested for assaulting a Trump supporter on #BLM plaza pic.twitter.com/pDVnx5B4SS — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 8, 2020

“Things are getting hostile at BLM plaza,” Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura reported.

THUG: BLM Criminal Punches Trump Supporter In Face, Gets Arrested pic.twitter.com/itnPyByV4s — Chief “Groyper” Carlson (I Expose Con Inc) (@ChiefTrumpster) July 8, 2020

