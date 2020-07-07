https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/brazilian-president-jair-bolsonaro-tests-positive-coronavirus-taking-hydroxychloroquine-z-pac-combat-virus/

Brazilian President Bolsonaro tested positive for coronavirus.

In early April Jair Bolsonaro urged residents to keep the economy going despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jair Bolsonaro: “We have two problems that cannot be dissociated: the virus and unemployment. Both should be treated responsibly. But if the remedy is too much the side effect will be much more disastrous.”

The Brazilian leader announced that he tested positive on Tuesday.

NBC News reported:

Confirming to reporters Tuesday that he had the virus, Bolsonaro stepped back away from the television crews and removed his mask in an effort to show that he is well. He also compared the virus to a rain that will fall on most people, and that some, like the elderly, must take greater care, according to The AP. “You can’t just talk about the consequences of the virus that you have to worry about. Life goes on. Brazil needs to produce. You need to get the economy in gear,″ he said,

President Bolsonaro is taking hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to combat the virus.

The Brazilian president spoke with reporters earlier today.

“Just look at my face: I’m fine,” Bolsonaro says, taking off his mask in front of journalists after announcing he has just tested positive for coronavirus pic.twitter.com/JIHHcjniPl — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) July 7, 2020

