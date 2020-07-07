https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-us-withdraws-world-health-organization-democrats-losing/

President Donald Trump officially withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization on Tuesday, and Democrat politicians are already losing their minds over it.

The World Health Organization has repeatedly pushed false and contradictory information throughout the coronavirus pandemic. For example, they originally stated that wearing a mask would not be helpful, before changing their tune to demand that all people wear them in every situation. They also claimed early on that there was not evidence of human to human transmission of the virus.

“Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic,” New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez wrote. “To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.”

Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic. To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Leader Toronto Believes White People are Subhuman, Calls Them ‘Genetic Defects’ – Begs ‘Allah’ to Help Her ‘Not Kill White Folks’

President Trump had expressed his desire to leave the WHO back in May, and temporarily froze U.S funding to the WHO in April.

The Hill reports that “the U.S. withdrawal is effective as of Monday and has been submitted to the United Nations secretary-general.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

