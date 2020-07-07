https://www.theepochtimes.com/brother-of-arkansas-mayor-arrested-for-stealing-car-with-children-inside_3416088.html

The brother of the mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas, was arrested Monday night after allegedly stealing a car with two children inside, according to multiple reports.

In the arrest report obtained by KATV, the car that was allegedly stolen by Darrell Lamont Scott belonged to a 23-year-old woman who had parked the car in the parking lot of the Baptist Health Medical Center while she used the restroom inside.

The woman said that she left the car running with her two nieces, age 11 and four, inside. She said she received a call from the 11-year-old that someone took the car with both of them inside.

KARK reported that Scott, 31, told the owner of the car at one point over the phone: “Don’t worry. I’m the mayor’s brother.”

The woman said that while she was talking to police, the child texted her saying that they were taken to the McCain Mall in the north area of Little Rock, according to the arrest report. Police later found the car outside the McCain Mall in North Little Rock, Scott was subsequently charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft or property, both of which are felonies, according to KATV.

On Monday night, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued a statement about the incident on Twitter, writing, “This is an extremely difficult season in the life of my younger brother. My family cares deeply about him, and we are seeking medical and professional help as he manages this crisis. My heart goes out to the children who were involved.”

In the statement, he also said that while his life as Little Rock’s mayor is public, his family’s lives are not.

“I ask that you respect my family’s privacy and pray that my brother gets the treatment he needs and that justice is served,” he said.

Scott’s first court appearance is scheduled for July 13.

From NTD News

