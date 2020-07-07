https://www.theblaze.com/news/martinez-blm-mural-hate-crime

A couple captured on cellphone video painting over a Black Lives Matter street mural installation has been charged with a hate crime over the incident.

Black Lives Matter supporters recorded a woman using a roller paint brush to paint over the art and her male partner in a very heated viral video. The incident happened in Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.

Man confronts suspects caught on camera defacing Black Lives Matter mural in California



“There is no oppression, there is no racism,” says the man. “It’s a leftist lie.”

On Tuesday Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton announced in a statement that the couple had been charged with a hate crime.

“Today, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office charged Nichole Anderson (42-years old Martinez resident) and David Nelson (53-years-old Martinez resident) with three misdemeanor counts, including a hate crime, for their alleged actions on Saturday, July 4, when defendant Anderson covered up a Black Lives Matter mural with black paint,” read the statement.

Becton points out in the statement that the temporary mural was approved by the City of Martinez, and had been painted just hours prior to the vandalism.

If found guilty, the couple could face up to a year in county jail.

Here’s a local news report about the reaction to the incident:

Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism



