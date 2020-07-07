https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/johnroberts-supremecourtjustice-fall/2020/07/07/id/976155

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. was hospitalized in June after falling at a Maryland country club, a Supreme Court spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday night.

Roberts, 65, was taken to a nearby hospital after falling at the Chevy Chase Club in Montgomery County, Maryland, and received stitches for bleeding he sustained from the fall.

“The Chief Justice was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home,” said Kathy Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court.

Roberts has experienced seizures twice, once in 1993 and also in 2007, but doctors said that was not the cause of this latest accident. They believe the fall was likely due to dehydration, Arberg said.

The Washington Post reportedly received a tip about the fall that led to confirmation from the spokesperson.

Roberts did not publicly disclose the matter, and the court’s confirmation came in response to an inquiry from Post.

