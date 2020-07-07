https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ppp-church-scientology-loans/2020/07/07/id/976147

After taking in hundreds of thousands of dollars in Payment Protection Program loans, according to a list released by the Small Business Administration on Monday, multiple branches of the Church of Scientology were able to save 20 jobs.

Scientology churches in Florida, the District of Columbia and New York received small business loans that ranged between $150,000 to $300,000 that were made available after President Donald Trump signed the CARES Act into effect to assist organizations in paying their workers.

Any nonprofit church with fewer than 500 staff members was eligible for a PPP loan. The only catch is any church that uses the money to retain staff and pay for expenses will not be able to write off expenses.

The church, which is known for having actors and other celebrities as members, owns high-end properties around the world. Just in Hollywood, the church paid $400 million in cash for multiple properties.

