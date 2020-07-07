In mid-June, the City of Seattle held a training session for white employees called “Interrupting Internalized Racial Superiority and Whiteness.” Christopher Rufo, the director of the Center of Wealth & Poverty and contributing editor of City Journal, utilized a public records request to ascertain exactly what was going on, issuing a Twitter thread to delineate what he found.

In the Twitter thread, Rufo noted, “diversity trainers informed white participants that ‘objectivity,’ ‘individualism,’ ‘intellectualization,’ and ‘comfort’ are all vestiges of internalized racial oppression.”