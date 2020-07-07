https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/cnns-don-lemon-scolds-black-actor-black-violence/

(FOX NEWS) — CNN host Don Lemon lectured actor Terry Crews on Monday night about the meaning of the Black Lives Matter movement, insisting during an intense conversation that it’s about police brutality and has nothing to do with Black-on-Black gun violence.

Crews has come under fire for recent tweets noting that he wants to “unite people” regardless of race, creed or ideology, saying he doesn’t want the Black Lives Matter [BLM] movement to morph into “Black Lives Better.” Crews told Lemon that he was issuing a warning that BLM might be going too far, as leaders have made demands and threatened violence if they don’t get what they want.

[embedded content]

“Black lives do matter, but, when you’re talking about an organization, you’re talking about the leaders. You’re talking about the people who are responsible,” Crews said as Lemon interrupted to say Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was once seen as extreme.

Read the full story ›

