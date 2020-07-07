https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/college-threatens-rescind-students-admission-pro-trump-video/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Soon to be Marquette University freshman Samantha Pfefferle has yet to even step foot on campus, yet she said she is already facing possible dismissal from the school.

The threat to cancel Pfefferle’s admission came after she posted a video to her account on the popular social media site TikTok showing her support for President Donald Trump.

The video, titled “When the libs find their way to your page,” lists captions such as “When people see that I support Trump,” “Then try to hate on me,” and “And think I’ll change my views,” over a video of Pfefferle dancing.

