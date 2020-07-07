https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mail-in-voting-honest-election-project-fraud/2020/07/07/id/976115

A new report from the conservative Honest Elections Project on the potential problems with mail-in voting argues an attempt by states to send ballots to all registered voters for this November’s election would create complications, in addition to fraud.

The report cites problems that have already been documented in a number of states that use the system, including sending ballots to significant numbers of inactive voters, such as those who who have changed addresses or died.

Washington State Secretary of State Kim Wyman told The New York Times, while her state has security measures to prevent fraud, that system was created over the course of a years-long process and not in a compressed time period of the few remaining months until the November election.

“You can’t just flip a switch and go from real low absentee ballots to 100% vote-by-mail,” she said.

Democrats accuse Republicans of trying to suppress votes by requiring in-person voting during a pandemic, insisting this would make voters choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health, according to Fox News.

But the Honest Elections Project says it does not have to be an either/or situation. A middle course would include broadening absentee voting for vulnerable populations and sending applications for mail-in ballots that would require individuals to provide personal information to confirm their identities before receiving ballots, as well as social distancing measures for in-person voting.

