White House counselor Kellyanne Conway rebuked media outlets for giving the book of President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump any credibility, suggesting they publicize any criticism of the president instead of trying to verify the claims.

“We imbue instant credibility unto anybody — especially those not under oath and writing works of fiction, perhaps, or fiction within a work of fiction — as long as they’re out there to get the president,” Conway told Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Tuesday.

“I think reporters ought to focus on getting the story and not getting the president. That’s what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Conway’s comments come as copies of Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” have been sent to media outlets, who have produced numerous anecdotal stories from the publication.

Mary Trump is under a restraining order from publishing the book after her other uncle, and President Trump’s brother Robert Trump, sued citing a non-disclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001 as part of a deal that settled her claim against her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.’s estate.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the eldest son who died of alcoholism and was disinherited from his father’s will – along with his children Mary and Fred III.

The publisher, Simon & Schuster, was freed from the restraining order. A hearing on whether to lift or make the order permanent is set for Friday.

Conway also scolded reporters for repeating the claims in Mary Trump’s book, which she characterized as family infighting.

“I believe family matters should be family matters,” Conway said. “I think the thin-skinned, troubled, living-in-a-glass-house, mainstream media members who think people’s families are their business, ought to really think thrice the next time they do that.”

