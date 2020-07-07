https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/coronavirus-death-rate-plunges-msm-breathlessly-hypes-surge-confirmed-cases-mcenany-sets-media-right/

You’ve seen the reports everywhere, all over the mainstream media (and sadly, atop the once-great Drudge Report) — confirmed cases of COVID-19 are rising.

But what you haven’t seen are reports about the dramatically low death rate from the virus, which scientists across the world are saying has been weakening for months, since the peak in mid-April.

For instance, did you know that the fatality rate in the U.S. is far below that of France, the United Kingdom and Germany? That’s what White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Monday, although the story didn’t get much play (“if it bleeds, it leads,” goes the old adage).

During her briefing, the White House press corps bashed President Trump for saying in his July Fourth address to the nation that that 99% of the COVID-19 cases are “totally harmless.”

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Leader Toronto Believes White People are Subhuman, Calls Them ‘Genetic Defects’ – Begs ‘Allah’ to Help Her ‘Not Kill White Folks’

“The president is not downplaying the severity of the virus,” McEnany said. “What the president is noting is that at the height of this pandemic we were at 2,500 deaths per day. We are now at a place where on July 4, there were 254. That’s a tenfold decrease in mortality.”

The number dropped further on Sunday on 209 — a total that was down 23% from the previous week.

“What the president was pointing to, and I’m glad you brought it up, was a factual statement, one that is rooted in science and one that was pointing out the fact that mortality in the country is very low,” McEnany said.

Here’s another fact getting short shrift. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday noted that the death rates from pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19 have dropped for 10 straight weeks, from 9.0% in week 25 to 5.9% in week 26. That means, the CDC said, that that the COVID-19 outbreak barely qualifies anymore as an “epidemic.”

Daily death rates peaked at 3,000 in March and April, when the virus was at its strongest. But testing has gone through the roof — millions are being tested each week — and those getting the virus now are younger people who have ventured outside — people who are far more able to fight off the weakening virus.

Alex Berenson, the author of “Unreported Truths About Covid-19 and Lockdowns” who has been a font of facts on Twitter, said the “news is significantly better on all fronts.”

“Despite fact that the number of positive SARS-COV-2 tests (what the media calls cases) in the Sun Belt has been rising for the last few weeks, hospitalizations and especially patients in intensive care and on ventilators are rising much more slowly,” Berenson wrote on Twitter.

“Deaths actually continue to drop to their lowest levels since the epidemic began in March,” he noted.

Trump has noted that the MSM doesn’t like the storyline that the death rate in plummeting, writing on Twitter that “Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!” the president tweeted.

And Trump said during address that nearly 40 million people have been tested for the virus. “By doing so, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless, results that no other country can show because no other country has testing that we have,” he said.

Berenson noted that he expects the downward trend to continue.

“Deaths can lag positive cases by a couple of weeks, but they should not lag by a month or more,” he told The Washington Times in an email. “So the decline in deaths is evidence that either the rise in positive tests is occurring mainly among younger people at low risk, doctors are getting better at treating COVID, doctors in [New York] and the early states made unfortunate and possibly preventable mistakes, or the virus itself is becoming less dangerous.”

Berenson also took issue with the so-called surge.

Y”ep, #COVID deaths have soared all the way to an average of 35 a day, where they were in mid-May, when the state had about 1/5 as many cases,” he wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “BTW: Texas has 31 million people and about 600 of them die every day.”

Yep, #COVID deaths have soared all the way to an average of 35 a day, where they were in mid-May, when the state had about 1/5 as many cases. BTW: Texas has 31 million people and about 600 of them die every day. https://t.co/fD123nlyLc — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 7, 2020

With many states across the country reopening, virus experts had predicted an uptick in cases, which has occurred. But stories about the lunging death rate have been few and far between.

Although few were listening, McEnany said Trump takes the virus “very seriously.”

“Of course, he takes it very seriously,” she said. “Of course, no one wants to see anyone in this country contract COVID, which is why the administration has fought hard to make sure that’s not the case with our historic response effort.”

And Berenson said the virus hits these groups hardesT:

1) People over 80

2) The morbidly obese or those with cardiovascular problems

3) Blue-checks who hate @realdonaldtrump

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

