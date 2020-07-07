https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/country-singer-reveals-raped-twice-recounts-event-new-song/

(FOX NEWS) — Country singer Lindsay Ell has revealed she was a victim of sexual assault twice in her life.

The 31-year-old musician told People magazine she was raped twice, once at 13 years old and again at 21 years old. Ell said that when she was a young teen, a man at her church allegedly groomed and assaulted her and she wasn’t able to tell her parents until years later.

[embedded content]

“They had no idea it happened, and they were absolutely horrified,” she said. “I’m so grateful towards both of them because they helped me not go into any unhealthy mechanisms to cope.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

