https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/506164-customers-anti-mask-tantrums-in-costco-target-go

Even as President Trump issues his support for face masks, despite not wearing them himself, some Americans remain resistant to public health experts’ recommendations to wear the coverings.

The small but vocal minority have been protesting requirements to wear face masks in some states, including where local governments have mandated them for employees and customers. Some have been openly hostile to those enforcing these regulations and even bystanders wearing masks. Now, videos of these incidents are being posted online and some have gone viral.

One video shared on July 2 shows two women at the “Merchandise Returns” desk in a Costco Wholesale store in Hillsboro, Oregon. The younger woman, who is wearing a mask and has a two-way radio in her pocket, appears to be an employee and is inquiring about the older woman’s lack of a mask. In May, the company became one of the first major retailers to require customers to wear masks at all locations. Since then, this is the second such incident to go viral.

2nd half of video – GM shows up pic.twitter.com/m5mtrEOmhs — ONLY iN LVNV ➐ (@OnlyInLVNV) July 5, 2020

The older woman can be heard saying that she has a medical condition but has a mask, and when asked to wear it, says, “I am a United States citizen.” In response, the other woman says that Costco requires masks to be worn in their stores. The older woman continues to refuse to put on the mask, threatening to cancel her membership and eventually sits on the ground, refusing to move, after being asked to leave the store. A general manager eventually arrives and attempts to mediate the situation, but the woman remains on the ground, refusing to move or wear her mask.

Other customers have even become violent towards workers, reported Business Insider, which spoke to a 19-year-old McDonald’s worker who was assaulted through a drive-thru window after asking a customer to wear a mask.

The customer told Maria Resendiz, “I don’t need no Mexican b—- to tell me what to do,” she told Business Insider, adding, “I just want customers not to disrespect us. We’re humans as well.”

Wearing masks has become politicized in some situations, with Trump supporters at his rallies and protests refusing to wear them. The president’s son has also been criticized for sharing a meme on Facebook that questioned the effectiveness of masks, which public health experts say significantly reduces the chances of coronavirus transmission and infection.

One woman in Scottsdale, Arizona, told police officers she was a spokesperson for the White House and QAnon after they questioned her for upsetting a display of face masks at a local Target. Melissa Rein Lively has since been identified as the CEO of public relations firm The Brand Consortium.

Continued… Police came to her house and she was arrested on IG Live saying she is a spokesperson for QAnon & the White House and wanted the police to “call Donald Trump and ask him” because she can’t share any “classified information.” We’re doomed…pic.twitter.com/Vy4Qhmh9nX — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 5, 2020

On social media, these videos have gone viral, with many users shaming the behavior of these adult women, calling them “Karen” – a name for a common stereotype of an entitled white woman. But women aren’t the only culprits.

Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in “Running the World Since 1776” shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

This man at a Costco in Fort Myers, Florida, is seen yelling at an elderly woman and another man who asked him to wear a mask in the store.

“I feel threatened,” he yells as he walks closer to the camera, with his fists balled up and arms held out besides him. “Back the f— off, put your f—ing phone down.”

