Genesis Villella, daughter of a late NYPD officer, spoke out in support of police during an impassioned “Fox & Friends” segment Tuesday.

Villella’s mother, Officer Miosotis Familia, was killed on July 5, 2017, as she sat in the front seat of a mobile command post.

Villella was moved to speak out in defense of police officers amid the heightened tensions due in part to the officer-involved death of George Floyd and police brutality protests.

What are the details?

Villella appeared on “Fox & Friends” alongside Tunnel to Towers founder Frank Siller, where she talked about protests as well as the murder of Officer Anthony Dia, who was fatally shot while responding to a call about an intoxicated man on July 4.

Dia’s last words, according to reports, were, “Tell my family I love them.”

“[Treatment toward police in 2020 is] honestly truly disheartening,” Villella said.

“They have children and loved ones that need them to come home unharmed. I just want everyone to know that police officers are human, too. They have fears, they have people that they love, and they bleed just like the rest of us.”

Villella continued, clearly emotional at this point, “People like my mom, who was the most amazing person in my life, deserve to not be executed the way that she was just because of her uniform.”

“I think about my mom every day and I miss her every day,” she wept.

According to Siller, the Tunnel to Towers organization — which worked feverishly to pay off a mortgage for Familia’s surviving family — is working toward the goal of taking care of Dia’s family in their time of need as well.

