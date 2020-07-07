

17:39



The New Zealand government and Air New Zealand have agreed to “manage” incoming international flights together, as the country struggles with huge numbers of Kiwis returning home, and requiring two weeks of quarantine at the government’s expense.

This week, more than 3,000 Kiwis are booked to return home, and management and consistency problems have plagued quarantine hotels, including returnees being allowed to leave isolation early, and hundreds released without taking a test – meaning they then had to be tracked down in the community.

Air New Zealand has agreed to put a temporary hold on new bookings in the short term, as well as to look at aligning daily arrivals with the capacity available at managed isolation facilities,” said Megan Woods, a government minister.



People who have already booked flights with Air New Zealand will still be able to enter New Zealand subject to availability of quarantine space.

Woods added that the government was also in talks with other airlines about managing their flows.