Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized last month after falling at a Maryland country club, the court confirmed Tuesday.

The court told The Washington Post in a statement that the 65-year-old justice fell on June 21 and suffered injuries that required stitches. He was observed at an area hospital overnight and was released the next day.

Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg told the Post that doctors had ruled out any connections between Roberts’s history of having two seizures in 1993 and 2007 and the June incident. Doctors said the fall was caused by dehydration.

“The Chief Justice was treated at a hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home. The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration,” Arberg said.

Arberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Roberts last suffered a seizure in June 2007 while at his vacation home in Maine, though there was not immediately an easily identifiable cause. He also spent the night in the hospital after that incident.

The chief justice did not disclose any information about his fall last month and has not revealed any detailed information about his health or the medicine he takes while he’s been on the Supreme Court. Justices typically decide for themselves how much information about their personal health they want to disclose.

The confirmation of the fall comes as Roberts finds himself in the limelight after he played pivotal roles in several high-profile Supreme Court cases recently in which he sided with the court’s liberal bloc.

The chief justice was the deciding vote in a ruling striking down a Louisiana law restricting access to abortion and wrote the court’s decision halting President TrumpDonald John TrumpCNN’s Anderson Cooper: Trump’s Bubba Wallace tweet was ‘racist, just plain and simple’ Beats by Dre announces deal with Bubba Wallace, defends him after Trump remarks Overnight Defense: DOD reportedly eyeing Confederate flag ban | House military spending bill blocks wall funding MORE’s plan to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Both decisions were 5-4.

Roberts, who was appointed to the court by former President George W. Bush in 2005, also sided with the majority ruling that federal anti-discrimination law protects LGBT workers.

