On July 4th President Trump released an Independence Day greeting to the nation.
The president released a short minute-long statement on the special holiday.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020
M3THODS honed in on this statement by the president: “A lot of things are happening that people don’t quite see yet but you’ll see over the next couple of months.”
Did you catch it? https://t.co/AvPygPshmr pic.twitter.com/cSny7xE1r5
— M3thods (@M2Madness) July 4, 2020
