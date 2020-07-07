https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/disgusting-gop-group-mcconnells-blessing-spending-2-million-pro-trump-senatorial-candidate-kris-kobach-kansas-video/
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to defeat Trump favorite Kris Kobach in Kansas.
A RINO group “Plains PAC” is spending $2 million in the primary against pro-Trump Republican Kris Kobach. They will run ads against Kobach accusing him of ties with white nationalists.
This is a disgusting tactic coming from open border Republicans.
Advertisement – story continues below
Kobach was with Donald Trump in the 2016 campaign and has advised him throughout his presidency.
McConnell and his DC cronies are supporting an anti-Trump RINO Roger Marshall who mocked President Trump and his border wall.
TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Leader Toronto Believes White People are Subhuman, Calls Them ‘Genetic Defects’ – Begs ‘Allah’ to Help Her ‘Not Kill White Folks’
Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:[embedded content]