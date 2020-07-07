https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/disgusting-gop-group-mcconnells-blessing-spending-2-million-pro-trump-senatorial-candidate-kris-kobach-kansas-video/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to defeat Trump favorite Kris Kobach in Kansas.

A RINO group “Plains PAC” is spending $2 million in the primary against pro-Trump Republican Kris Kobach. They will run ads against Kobach accusing him of ties with white nationalists.

This is a disgusting tactic coming from open border Republicans.

Kobach was with Donald Trump in the 2016 campaign and has advised him throughout his presidency.

McConnell and his DC cronies are supporting an anti-Trump RINO Roger Marshall who mocked President Trump and his border wall.

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

[embedded content]