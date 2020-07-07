https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/doj-produces-evidence-flynns-team-doj-memo-dated-january-30-2017-may-cleared-general-mike-flynn/

The Justice Department on Tuesday produced more evidence to General Mike Flynn’s legal team.

Former FBI counterintel chief Peter Strzok and Special Agent Joe Pientka conducted an ambush-style interview of General Flynn on January 24, 2017 at the White House.

Flynn didn’t have any lawyers present and Comey bragged about taking advantage of the new administration’s chaotic first week in the White House.

The newly released documents are handwritten notes of Peter Strzok just one day after his ambush interview of Flynn.

There was also a DOJ memo dated January 30, 2017 — did the memo clear Flynn?

Handwritten notes from Strzok and former Deputy AG Gauhar – from the day after the Flynn interview (1/25/17)

Internal DOJ memo (1/30/17; may have cleared Flynn)

Notes of former Acting AG Dana Boente

“The documents include handwritten notes of former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tashina Gauhar from a January 25, 2017 meeting (23491-92), an internal DOJ document dated January 30, 2017 (23493-97), and handwritten notes of then Acting Attorney General Dana Boente, dated March 30, 2017 (23498-500).”

The DOJ also stated that “additional documents may be forthcoming.”

Flynn update: The DOJ has produced MORE evidence to Flynn’s team. 1) Handwritten notes from Strzok and former Deputy AG Gauhar – from the day after the Flynn interview (1/25/17) 2) Internal DOJ memo (1/30/17; may have cleared Flynn) 3) Notes of former Acting AG Dana Boente pic.twitter.com/NPX0KfXRkg — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 7, 2020

According to Tashina Gauhar’s calendar, she attended a meeting with the FBI in a SCIF just one day after the Flynn ambush interview.

Did they review the original (and still missing) Flynn 302 at that meeting in the SCIF?

For reference – we were able to get Gauhar’s calendar for the day after Flynn was interviewed (1/25/17). The notes indicate a meeting Gauhar attended with the FBI at the NSD SCIF. Suspicion: did they review the original (and missing) Flynn 302 at that meeting? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZbftfbDbc2 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 7, 2020

Handwritten FBI notes released in April revealed Flynn was framed by crooked, Trump-hating agents.

The corrupt FBI, on orders from Obama and Biden, kept investigating Flynn well into 2017 and beyond for violating the Logan Act.

The DOJ dropped the case against Flynn, however Judge Sullivan refuses to sign the circuit court mandate and end General Flynn’s case after 2 weeks!

