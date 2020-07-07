Sen. Tammy Duckworth criticized Fox News host Tucker Carlson for questioning her love for the United States after she said she would consider removing statues of George Washington.

The Illinois Democrat, who lost her legs while deployed in the Middle East, referenced her injuries in a response to Carlson posted to Twitter on Monday night.

“Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” Duckworth asked.

During his show on Monday night, Carlson highlighted the Democratic response to protesters ripping down statues of historical figures such as Washington and Christopher Columbus. He noted that Duckworth said on Sunday that she wants to have a “national dialogue” about removing the statues and said that the country needs to “listen to everybody” while debating the issue.

Carlson acknowledged that “you’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military” and then continued to rip her stance on removing statues.

“A national dialogue, please,” he said after airing footage of Duckworth’s remarks. “They are not looking for any kind of colloquy. What they want is a soliloquy. We speak, you shut up and listen. … It’s long been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism. It’s a very strong charge, and we try not ever to make it. But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided. These people actually hate America.”

Carlson noted that Duckworth is considered to be a top contender to run as Joe Biden’s vice president in 2020. He urged viewers to work to ensure Democrats don’t get elected in November.

“They despise this country. They have said so. They continue to. That is shocking, but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to it,” he said.

Duckworth’s tweet caused a stir on Twitter. Thousands retweeted the post to signal their support. Duckworth did, however, receive some pushback from Fox News contributor Johnny “Joey” Jones. Jones, who also lost his legs while serving overseas, said injured veterans should not be immune from criticism.

“A tragic injury from military service doesn’t exempt you from criticism for the choices you make and rhetoric you speak in a political career you sought out,” he wrote. “You can be more (or less) than your injury, trust me!”