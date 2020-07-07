https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/eagles-wide-receiver-desean-jackson-says-doesnt-hate-jews-posting-anti-semitic-quotes-attributed-adolf-hitler/

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson said he doesn’t hate Jews on Monday.

This came after DeSean posted an anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Is anybody buying that?

Here is what DeSean Jackson posted on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

Jackson also praised Louis Farrakhan.

DeSean Jackson has been promoting anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan on his Instagram page.

Bleacher Report reported:

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson addressed the controversy surrounding his posting of anti-Semitic quotes attributed to Adolf Hitler.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday (via ESPN.com). “I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality.”

Warning: Anti-Semitic quotes follow

The three-time Pro Bowler had screenshotted a passage that said “Jews will blackmail America” to hide the supposed truth that “the Negroes are the real Children of Israel.”

“The will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if Negroes know who they were,” the portion read.

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice wrote that the quote from Hitler was “dubious at best, traced backward to e-books published by authors of little repute,” which does little to fundamentally change the situation.