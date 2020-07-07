https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/epic-tucker-carlson-can-left-lead-country-hate-video/

There is not a single voice on television recently that has a better grasp on American culture and current affairs than Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson’s opening monologue is something you dare not miss.

On Monday night, after another weekend of leftist rioting, statue destruction and verbal assaults on this country and its citizens, Tucker Carlson asked the obvious question on the modern day left — Can they lead a country they hate?

Today’s Democrat Party is not just satisfied with talking down the country, they want to replace it with some sort of Marxist state. This should frighten anyone who has ever read a book on 20th century failed states.

TRENDING: “F**k You Cracker A$$!” – Peaceful Protest: BLM Thug Harasses, Threatens White School Kids on Their Trip to DC (VIDEO)

After a holiday weekend of Democrats insisting the country is evil and built on racism Tucker Carlson is a much needed voice of reason.

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]