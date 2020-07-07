https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ghislaine-maxwell-jeffrey-epstein-sex-tapes/2020/07/07/id/976021

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested last week on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, will use her secret copies of the late financier’s sex tapes to avoid prison, her former friend told the Daily Mail.

“The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get out of jail card if the authorities are willing to trade,” her former friend said. “She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers,” adding that ‘If Ghislaine goes down, she’s going to take the whole damn lot of them with her.”

Maxwell’s former friend emphasized that “Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn’t going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance.”

The friend also stressed that “Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera – he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse,” adding that “I’ll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots. Ghislaine made sure that she socked away thumb drives of it all. She knows where all the bodies are buried and she’ll use whatever she had to save her[self].”

Maxwell, who is being held without bail, has her next court appearance this Friday in New York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

