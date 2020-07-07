https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-marine-and-double-amputee-has-a-message-for-dem-senator-who-slammed-tucker-carlson

Fox News commentator Johnny Jones admonished Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Monday for her strong reaction to criticism from Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Duckworth (D-IL), a disabled war veteran with prosthetic legs, challenged Carlson to “walk a mile in my legs” after the popular cable news host questioned Duckworth’s and other Democratic leaders’ patriotism for their soft stances on statues of traditional American heroes. Jones, also a veteran with prosthetic legs, chided Duckworth for using her disability to answer the criticism.

“A tragic injury from military service doesn’t exempt you from criticism for the choices you make and rhetoric you speak In a political career you sought out. You can be more (or less) than your injury, trust me!” Jones responded to Duckworth on Twitter.

“Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” Duckworth tweeted after Carlson had played a clip of her endorsing a “national dialogue” over what place monuments to figures such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson should have in American society.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is considering tapping Duckworth to be the Democratic candidate’s vice president. Carlson had noted the senator’s prominent place in the veepstakes contest and bluntly criticized her and Democratic Party leaders for questioning the Founding Fathers’ place in American history.

“You’re not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore her, but when Duckworth does speak in public, you’re reminded of what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is,” Carlson said during one of his monologues on Monday.

After noting her comments on two of the United States Found Fathers, Carlson continued: “It’s long been considered out-of-bounds to question a person’s patriotism … But in the face of all of this, the conclusion can’t be avoided: these people actually hate America.”

Duckworth piloted a Blackhawk helicopter for the Illinois National Guard in the Iraq War. She lost both of her legs and earned a Purple Heart when, on November 12, 2004, Iraqi insurgents shot her helicopter with an RPG. The blast did not destroy the vehicle, but it forced doctors to amputate Duckworth’s right leg just below the hip and her left leg below the knee.

Jones is a fellow combat veteran and double amputee. In August 2010, he was working as a bomb technician in the Afghan town of Safar clearing the area of improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. On his sixth day working that particular job and after clearing out dozens of mines, he stepped on an IED that took off both of his legs above the knees. One of the two men he was working with, Cpl. Daniel Greer, eventually died from injuries sustained during the blast. The other, Staff Sgt. Eric Chir, suffered wounds from shrapnel all over his body.

