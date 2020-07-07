http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6vEZMDqFqVE/fresh-outrage-well-connected-firms-nab-us-loans-153140732.html
Fresh outrage as well-connected firms nab virus 'bailouts'...
Related stories:
Trump donors among early recipients…
Billionaires and country clubs receive ‘small business loans’…
Grover Norquist’s anti-government spending group took cash…
DAILY CALLER, NEWSMAX…
KANYE WEST’S CLOTHING LINE…
Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand…
Church of Scientology bailed out!
Televangelists, Dallas megachurch that hosted Pence approved for millions…
KOREAN AIR!?
Pelosi’s husband among lawmaker-linked recipients…
Governors’ companies money grab…
