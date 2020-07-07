https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/video-maxwell-epstein/2020/07/07/id/976154

Accused Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly has secret video of Britain’s Prince Andrew — and might just give it to prosecutors, a relative of the prince claimed in an interview published Tuesday.

The account, reported in the New York Post, says Christina Oxenberg, who has identified herself as a onetime friend of Maxwell and Epstein, told The Sun that Maxwell previously boasted to her about lining up girls for the multimillionaire. She also told of making secret recordings.

Andrew, the Queen’s son, was allegedly a friend of Maxwell and Epstein who came under the hidden surveillance, according to the report described in the Post.

“He is one of many johns, all of whom were videotaped by Ghislaine,” Oxenberg told The Sun.

“He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him,” she further said, the Post reported. “Friends don’t tape friends.”

Maxwell was arrested by federal authorities last week. She is the subject of a six-count indictment for sex trafficking and perjury.

